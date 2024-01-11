Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Veru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Veru’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.25. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Veru had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 374.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veru by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Veru by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Veru by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

