VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Reduced by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

