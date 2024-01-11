Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 28,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,357. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

