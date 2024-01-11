Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.05.

NYSE:V opened at $264.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.13. Visa has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $265.37. The company has a market capitalization of $485.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

