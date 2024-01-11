Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

VTLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. Equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

