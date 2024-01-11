Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $55.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Vital Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 212,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

