Vizsla Silver Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vizsla Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Shares of VZLA stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,356,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 6,288,598 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.