Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.24 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $207.79 million and $23.24 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $7.39 or 0.00015531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.50 or 1.00433879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010535 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00221922 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008770 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.30198373 USD and is up 5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $20,193,146.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

