Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 3.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.99. 174,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.