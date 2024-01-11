WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-5.150 EPS.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $272.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.71.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

