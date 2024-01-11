WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $42,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.