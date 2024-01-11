Wedbush Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.85). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC stock opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after buying an additional 347,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,670,000 after buying an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,589. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

