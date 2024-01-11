Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 921803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Get Weibo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WB

Weibo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 7.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 6.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.