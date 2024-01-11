West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.28. 397,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

