West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 1,014 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $436.61. 1,330,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,883. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $439.36. The company has a market capitalization of $349.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.