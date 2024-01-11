West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 1,256 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.77. 7,674,172 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

