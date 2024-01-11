West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 557 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $206.99. The stock had a trading volume of 192,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

