West Bancorporation Inc. Buys Shares of 5,405 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,125,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 624,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,009. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

