West Bancorporation Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.56. 455,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,755. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.