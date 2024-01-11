West Bancorporation Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.44. 231,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,751. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.32 and a one year high of $306.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

