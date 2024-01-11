West Bancorporation Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,554,627. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

