West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 10,074 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,339,035,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,876. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $117.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

