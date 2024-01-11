West Bancorporation Inc. Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 937 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

PXD traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.32. 297,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

