West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.82. The company had a trading volume of 295,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,268. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average is $120.12.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

