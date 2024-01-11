Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAB. Susquehanna began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $126.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

