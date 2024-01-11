Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.34

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.34 and last traded at $128.24, with a volume of 154000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.