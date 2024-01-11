WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $197.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.47. WEX has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

