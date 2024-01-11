WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0499 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and approximately $519,337.10 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00154422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.