William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.98). The consensus estimate for Revance Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

RVNC stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,958,000 after purchasing an additional 138,683 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after buying an additional 1,226,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after buying an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after buying an additional 617,706 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

