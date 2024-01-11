William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $93.81 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

