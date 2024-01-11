William Blair Comments on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $6.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $99.08.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

