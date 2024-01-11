Wirtual Price Up 40.2% Over Last Week (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $400.90 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

