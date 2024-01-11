Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 454097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -120.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

