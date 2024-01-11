Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.83. 1,115,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,922. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

