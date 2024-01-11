Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $33.57 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $33,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,637,000 after purchasing an additional 416,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

