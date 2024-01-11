Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,250 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,853,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 55,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

