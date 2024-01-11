Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 479,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.