Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,681 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

IWL stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,754. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.08. The company has a market cap of $996.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.