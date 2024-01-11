WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $48.38

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.38, but opened at $46.94. WPP shares last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 36,126 shares.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in WPP by 85.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in WPP by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

