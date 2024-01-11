Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,134,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,715,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after buying an additional 709,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after buying an additional 349,799 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.