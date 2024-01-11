Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Strategic Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. Strategic Education has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $98.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 155.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

