Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $451.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.95 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 227.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 107,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

