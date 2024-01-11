Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.79.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$45.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

