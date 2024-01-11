Zacks Research Weighs in on The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

HIG stock opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $83.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,545 shares of company stock worth $14,154,814. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

