ZClassic Price Down 3% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $802,687.01 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00061529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018110 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

