ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

