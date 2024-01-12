10,000 Shares in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Acquired by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

