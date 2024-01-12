10,718 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,580. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.54%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

