13,570 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

