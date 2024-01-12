13,611 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

